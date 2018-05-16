BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Orioles announced Tuesday night that the start time of Wednesday’s game was moved up to 12:05 p.m. due to the threat of inclement weather.

The Orioles will face the Philadelphia Phillies.

The game will still air on MASN and the Orioles Radio Network. Gates D, E, and Home Plate Plaza will open at 9:00 a.m. All other gates will open at 10:30 a.m.

The 11th annual WJZ Weather Day will continue as originally scheduled.

