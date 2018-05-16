WJZ BREAKING: No Brunswick Line Service For MARC Train Wednesday 

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore County Police are searching for two missing girls. The two cases are unrelated.

Kaylee Andrews, 12, was last seen around 6 p.m. on Monday. She was seen in the 2900 block of Ohio Avenue in Halethorpe, MD.

Police ask anyone with information to contact them at 410-307-2020.

kaylee andrews Two Missing Girls In Baltimore County

Police are also looking for Katie Anders. They say they are concerned for her safety. She was last seen in the area of South Fulton Ave. Her hair is now a dirty blonde color instead of the dark brown in the photograph below.

Police ask anyone with information to contact them at 410-887-7320 .

katie anders Two Missing Girls In Baltimore County

Contact police if you have information about the whereabouts for either girl.

