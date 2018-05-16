BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore County Police are searching for two missing girls. The two cases are unrelated.

Kaylee Andrews, 12, was last seen around 6 p.m. on Monday. She was seen in the 2900 block of Ohio Avenue in Halethorpe, MD.

Police ask anyone with information to contact them at 410-307-2020.

Police are also looking for Katie Anders. They say they are concerned for her safety. She was last seen in the area of South Fulton Ave. Her hair is now a dirty blonde color instead of the dark brown in the photograph below.

Police ask anyone with information to contact them at 410-887-7320 .

Contact police if you have information about the whereabouts for either girl.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook