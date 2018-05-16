BALTIMORE (WJZ) — As the Baltimore region continues to process the sudden death of County Executive Kevin Kamenetz, a decision is being made about how the gubernatorial campaign will proceed.

Kamenetz’s running mate, Valerie Ervin, is facing a Thursday deadline to decide if she will take over the top of the ticket.

RELATED: Friends, Colleagues Say Goodbye To Kevin Kamenetz

In February, Kamenetz announced a former member of the Montgomery County Council as his running mate, introducing Ervin to volunteers at his Pikesville campaign headquarters.

“I think he is the governor for the state of Maryland, and I’m happy to be on his team,” she said at the time.

Now with the sudden, unexpected death of Kamenetz, Ervin must decide if she will run in his place or stay in place and choose someone else to run at the top of the ticket.

RELATED: Community Mourns Baltimore Co. Exec. Kevin Kamenetz

Ervin served on the Montgomery County Council from 2006 to 2014. A Montgomery County Council video shows her with then-congresswoman Donna Edwards in 2011.

Edwards, defeated in the 2016 primary for U.S. Senate and now running for Prince George’s County Executive, is among those urging Ervin to run for governor in place of Kamenetz, who gave her a glowing endorsement as his running mate.

“She’ll really help compliment me as we work to make improvements in the state of Maryland on behalf of everyone,” Kamenetz said.

The big consideration for Ervin is whether Kamenetz’s endorsement can influence his supporters to vote for her.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook