BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Wawa lovers have another reason to rejoice.
The convenience store — which you could argue is a deli — has a secret menu that patrons can find on their touch screen.
The secret menu offers a mashup of their two best-known items — mac and cheese and a cheesesteak.
Another secret for the Wawa lovers of the world. pic.twitter.com/Mhmmr4ADkp
— Ant Jemima (@MullicaAnt) May 14, 2018
There’s also a Birthday Cake Milkshake and a Birthday Cake Smoothie.
The possibilities are endless.
