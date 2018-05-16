WJZ BREAKING:  Major Flooding In Frederick Co.; No MARC Brunswick Service Wednesday 

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Wawa lovers have another reason to rejoice.

The convenience store — which you could argue is a deli — has a secret menu that patrons can find on their touch screen.

The secret menu offers a mashup of their two best-known items — mac and cheese and a cheesesteak.

There’s also a Birthday Cake Milkshake and a Birthday Cake Smoothie.

The possibilities are endless.

