By Bob Turk
Filed Under:Bob Turk Weather Blog

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Light rain continued over much of the region Wednesday, with the exception of Frederick County, which saw an additional one to two inches — causing more flooding to occur in that region.

A very moist stream of air will again redevelop later tomorrow and cause additional flooding issues which may linger into late Friday for many areas.

Flash Flood watches will be in effect later tomorrow through Friday.

For the Preakness, we may still see some showers and cool temperatures, but it’s going to be a very muddy infield for sure!

Stay dry!

