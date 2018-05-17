BALTIMORE (AP) — Baltimore Gas and Electric Company says their average residential customers who purchase electricity from the company will see a bill reduction of $11 a month.

The company said in a statement Wednesday that the bill reduction will start June 1.

The Baltimore Sun reports the bill reduction is due to the lowest electric commodity prices in a decade and distribution rate reductions spurred by federal tax reform.

According to the statement, customers are realizing the benefits of federal tax reductions that have resulted in monthly bill reductions amounting to $103 million in tax savings annually for customers.

The company also says the average BGE residential customer’s total monthly bill remains lower than 2008 levels.

