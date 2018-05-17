BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A senior prank at a Prince George’s County school turned dangerous when a group of students set off fireworks in a hallway earlier this week.

Bowie High School Principal Robynne Prince said in a letter to parents that the school was evacuated after a small group of students began spraying students and staff with squirt guns and setting off fireworks Tuesday morning.

“The school administration is taking this incident very seriously,” Prince wrote. “The students involved will be held accountable to the fullest extent of the law and disciplined according to the PGCPS Student Code of Conduct.”

The school year ends in mid-June. Seniors will graduate May 30 at the University of Maryland, College Park.

“I am really disappointed by the dangerous and reckless behavior displayed by this small group of students,” Prince wrote. “I know they do not represent the student body of Bowie HS, nor do they represent all the amazing accomplishments of our senior class.”

