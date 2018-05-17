BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore County Council is asking for the public’s help in deciding who will replace County Executive Kevin Kamenetz.

Our media partner The Baltimore Sun reports the council will hold a meeting Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. to get input from residents. The council is encouraging people to email their thoughts to countycouncil@baltimorecountymd.gov until the close of business Monday, according to The Sun.

Longtime county administrative officer Fred Homan has served as acting executive since Kamenetz’s sudden death on May 10.

Kamenetz’s death from a heart attack at 60 shocked everyone in the community and in the state’s political circles. The county executive was widely perceived as one of the top three Democratic contenders in the race.

Kamenetz’s running mate in the gubernatorial election will run for governor in his place.

