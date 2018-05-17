BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 25-year-old man has been arrested after police say he fired a shot at a Baltimore County Police Department officer Monday night.

Kwaundaylo Deshawn Richardson has been charged with attempted first-degree murder, first and second-degree assault, and several other firearm charges.

Police say Richardson was arrested following an incident that started just before 10:30 p.m. An officers was called to the 2500 block of Poplar Dr. after reports of two suspicious people running through yards.

The responding officers saw two people matching the description given, and when he got out of his vehicle to speak with them, one of them reportedly fired a single shot at the officer.

The shot missed the officer by just inches, according to police, and hit the officer’s car.

The suspected shooter, identified as Richardson, fled on foot, but was later taken into custody. The other person was interviewed by police, but later released without being charged.

Officers searched the area of the shooting, but were unable to find the gun used.

Police were able to determine that Richardson’s girlfriend, 20-year-old Moesha E. Washington, went to the area of the shooting and retrieved the handgun, a loaded .22 revolver, from an abandoned home near where Richardson was taken into custody.

Washington was arrested and charged with accessary after the fact.

