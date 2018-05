BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore County Police are searching for a missing 66-year-old woman.

Pamela Armstrong was last seen in the 4200 block of Kensington Rd., where she resides.

She is 5-foot-3, about 200 pounds and was wearing a blue and white striped polo, blue jeans and grey tennis shoes.

She may be confused when located, according to police.

Anyone who has seen her or may have information is urged to call 410-307-2020.

