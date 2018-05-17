BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police are asking for the public’s help to find a missing 13-year-old girl.

Jaidyn Alford was last seen on Tuesday at the end of the school day at Patuxent Valley Middle School in Savage.

Police believe she went to meet a friend that afternoon. Friends and family say they have not been able to contact her since. She was reported missing Tuesday evening.

Alford may be with 16-year-old Michael Cheeks, who has been reported missing in Prince George’s County.

She was last seen wearing a gray sleeveless shirt and dark basketball shorts, and may be wearing a silver necklace with the word “yay.”

Anyone who sees Alford or has any information on her whereabouts is asked to call (410) 313-2200 or email policeyouth@howardcountymd.gov

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook