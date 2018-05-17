BALTIMORE (WJZ)– A Maryland woman is in custody after police say she stabbed and assaulted her husband over another female.

Harve de Grace police say Shanica Gibbs stabbed her husband’s hand after she grabbed his cell phone and yelled at him about another woman Wednesday.

Officers responded to the 1600 block of Minqua Street in Harford County, where police saw the victim’s hand wrapped in a white shirt that was soaked with blood.

The man told detectives that his wife stabbed his hand after she picked up his cell phone and yelled at him about a female.

He goes on to say that Gibbs assaulted him with a metal fan, bit him and choked him. Authorities say the victim’s injuries were consistent with what he told officers.

Before Gibbs left the home, she allegedly went the kitchen, grabbed a knife and lunged at her husband, cutting his hand. She then slashed his front driver-side tire, police say.

Investigators were alerted that Gibbs would be driving to the Harford County courthouse, and she was later pulled over by the Bel Air Police Department in the area of Route 24 and Ring Factory Road and detained.

A Havre de Grace officer arrived at the scene and took Gibbs into custody. The suspect’s vehicle was also stored as evidence.

Gibbs has been charged with second-degree assault and malicious destruction of property.

