(CNN) — President Donald Trump has donated a quarter’s worth of his salary to the Department of Veterans Affairs, press secretary Sarah Sanders said Thursday.

Trump had committed to donating his $400,000 annual salary to worthy causes. He’s previously given donations to the Department of Transportation, the National Park Service, the Department of Education, and the Department of Health and Human Services.

