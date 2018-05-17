Ryan Mayer

The Baltimore Ravens organization announced all-new concessions prices for the most popular menu items for the upcoming 2018 season on Thursday continuing their attempt to get back in fan’s good graces. Calling it their “Flock Friendly Fare”, it consists of the 21 most popular items on the team’s concessions, no single item will cost fans more than $9, while 13 of the items on the menu can be had for $5 or less.

Introducing our new Flock Friendly Fare, dramatically reducing pricing on gameday concessions! pic.twitter.com/hJRq7Ah7dm — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) May 17, 2018

Team president Dick Cass explained the reasoning behind the team’s decision to slash prices.

“We constantly ask our fans for feedback, and the price of concessions has regularly been discussed,” Ravens President Dick Cass stated. “We listened, and we have made adjustments. This price reduction, along with the $120 million we’ve invested in stadium enhancements over the last three years, will make our gameday experience better.”

As an example of what fans can now get for their money: a soft pretzel, stadium hot dog and a domestic 12-ounce can of beer will cost $10. The Ravens modeled their prices off of what the Atlanta Falcons did with their menu last season when the Falcons opened their new stadium. Falcons fans reportedly spent 21 percent more on concessions during the 2017-18 season following the price drops and the Ravens are likely hoping for similar success.