BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Thursday brought more clouds and periods of rain as well.

A Flood Watch will be in effect for most of the state Friday through Saturday morning.

Rounds of rain will redevelop tomorrow, and at times it may be heavy. Some road and stream and urban flooding are possible if rain amounts more than two inches occur within a four- to six-hour period. We may end up with more, but that may take a much longer time.

Stay tuned for all the flood alerts and warnings, and never drive across flooded roadways!

Some sun will return this weekend, but showers are likely as well. It should reach the low 80’s by Sunday and next week.

Stay dry!

