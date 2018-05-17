WJZ WEATHER: Local State Of Emergency Declared In Frederick County | WJZ Radar | Download The WJZ Weather App
By Bob Turk
Filed Under:Bob Turk Weather Blog

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Thursday brought more clouds and periods of rain as well.

A Flood Watch will be in effect for most of the state Friday through Saturday morning.

Rounds of rain will redevelop tomorrow, and at times it may be heavy. Some road and stream and urban flooding are possible if rain amounts more than two inches occur within a four- to six-hour period. We may end up with more, but that may take a much longer time.

Stay tuned for all the flood alerts and warnings, and never drive across flooded roadways!

Some sun will return this weekend, but showers are likely as well. It should reach the low 80’s by Sunday and next week.

Stay dry!

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch