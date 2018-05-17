BALTIMORE (WJZ) — WOW Airlines will offer flights from Baltimore-Washington International Airport to Delhi, India starting Dec. 5.

According to our media partner The Baltimore Sun, the flights will be routed through Iceland and will start at $199.

Other airports are also gaining the new flight plan including Newark Liberty International Airport, Boston Logan International Airport, Chicago O’Hare International Airport, Pittsburgh International Airport, Detroit Metropolitan Airport, San Francisco International Airport, Los Angeles International Airport and St. Louis Lambert International Airport.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook