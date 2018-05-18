BALTIMORE (WJZ/AP) — Despite the rain, thousands flocked to Pimlico Race Course on Friday to enjoy the fun, fashion and what’s to come this weekend.

Even Mother Nature couldn’t take away the excitement of Black-Eyed Susan Day.

“It’s just fantastic, it’s great. It’s a good thing to do,” said Susan Peyto of Alebrta, Canada.

It was a chance to dress to the nines and don your finest hat.

“I’ve got to jockey outfit, I’m going to ride,” Peyto said.

For one group, coming to Pimlico in Baltimore is a yearly tradition.

“It’s less crowded, we can get to the rail and see the horses better,” Baltimore resident Vena Hamilton said.

It was a chance to come together and map out some big bets.

“I just won in the last race,” Hamilton said.

Others took cover where they could and learned as they went.

“I’m not a gambler,” Betty Greer of Harford County said.

[Reporter: But you are today?]

“Yes, I am today,” she said.

Nothing could rain on this parade.

“It’s the tradition of horse racing. This place has so much history to it,” Dave Julock of Pennsylvania said.

[Reporter: A little rain is not going to stop you from sitting out here?]

“A little rain doesn’t stop me sitting anywhere outside at the horse track,” Julock said.

Following an unplanned two-month break from racing, Red Ruby returned with a flourish in the Black-Eyed Susan Stakes.

Red Ruby pulled away from Coach Rocks on a sloppy track and cruised to a 4 3/4-length victory, her third career win in five tries.

The Grade 2, $250,000 race for 3-year-old fillies was run on a cold, rainy afternoon at Pimlico.

