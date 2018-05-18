DOVER, Del. (AP) — A Delaware dance instructor has pleaded guilty to unlawful sexual contact with a teenage boy, just days before his scheduled trial.

Sixty-six-year-old Alexander Boitsov of Hockessin pleaded guilty Friday following a final case review Thursday. He faces up to three years in prison at his October sentencing.

Boitsov was arrested last June at the Ellison School of Ballet in New York City. Dover police obtained an arrest warrant after a 17-year-old boy reported that Boitsov had taken him into a local dance school’s locker room, told him to undress and engaged in sexual contact.

Boitsov was subsequently charged with sexually abusing a male student at a dance studio in Pennsylvania, where he faces a June trial on charges of indecent assault and unlawful sexual contact with a minor.

