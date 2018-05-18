BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Rain fell in waterlogged Frederick County for another day as the area remains under a State of Emergency following extreme flooding that began Tuesday night.

The YMCA has almost $1 million in damages. Flooding there shut down the facility’s child care center, which is the largest in Frederick County.

Frederick’s YMCA remains closed with possibly $1M damage; it’s also one of the largest child care providers in the county #flooding @wjz pic.twitter.com/lTVH5RX9Rk — Mike Hellgren (@HellgrenWJZ) May 18, 2018

“We’re still trying to determine whether the boilers need replacing,” said Chris Colville, the YMCA’s CEO. “It’s been emotionally and physically exhausting.”

In the neighborhood near the YMCA, people continue to remove items from their basements that were destroyed when the area flooded twice this week.

Some in #Frederick have lost just about everything they own in this week’s flooding—and the rain is still coming down here @wjz #mdwx #flooding pic.twitter.com/cKEalp0eMk — Mike Hellgren (@HellgrenWJZ) May 18, 2018

Lisa Anders told WJZ how she lost her mother’s heirlooms.

“Things that can’t be replaced. It’s devastating,” Anders said.

A massive drain that carries water out of downtown Frederick runs next to the YMCA and Anders’ home. The area also flooded in 2015.

The city is still asking people to conserve water use because of the stress the flooding put on the wastewater system.

In Frederick County, several roads remain closed including Route 180 over the Little Catoctin Creek in the small community of Knoxville. Repairs were underway Friday on the state-maintained highway, but it might not reopen for another two months.

MARC’s Brunswick Line is also operating on reduced service. The storm Tuesday trapped people on one train, and there was a mudslide on the tracks.

