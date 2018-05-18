MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The FBI and Secret Service are now involved in an investigation after a gunman open fire in the Trump National Doral Miami.

Doral and Miami-Dade police were sent to the Trump National after receiving multiple calls of an active shooter in the lobby of the resort’s hotel around 1:30 a.m.

The man reportedly walked into the lobby, laid an American flag over the counter, then began breaking furniture and randomly firing shots.

Four officers entered the lobby and confronted the man. Officers shot the man who was taken to Kendall Regional Medical Center.

An officer was also injured, but not from gunfire. That officer was taken to Baptist Hospital and is said to be in good condition.

The investigation into the shooter’s motive is still underway but police believe he may have wanted to lure officers into the lobby for a shootout.

