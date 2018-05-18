BALTIMORE (AP) — The second horse in three years has been euthanized during Preakness week in Baltimore.
Maryland Jockey Club spokesman David Joseph tells The Baltimore Sun that the horse’s leg was broken during a race for 2-year-old fillies at Pimlico Race Course on Thursday. Joseph didn’t know which horse suffered the injury that led to euthanasia.
The race was the fourth of the day and carried a purse of $40,000.
In 2016, a 4-year-old horse named Pramedya was euthanized on the track after breaking her left front leg during the fourth race on Preakness Day.
