BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The sudden death of Baltimore County Executive Kevin Kamenetz has left a gap in county government that the council must now fill.

There will be a public hearing next week to consider candidates.

Baltimore County Council Chairman Julian Jones told WJZ that there will be a public hearing May 22 at 7:30 .m. in the council chambers.

Some of the names under consideration include Jones and council member Vicki Almond, who is already seeking election to the office.

Kamenetz’s Chief of Staff Don Mohler has also been mentioned as a possible replacement.

Kamenetz’s predecessor former county executive Jim Smith, Ted Venetoulis who was county executive from 1974 to 1978 and Don Hutchinson who held the office from ’78 to ’86 may also be considered.

Members of the public may also qualify.

“You have to be 25-years-old and be a resident of Baltimore County for three years, and be a Democrat,” Jones said, “because the charter says you must replace the person with someone from the same party. In this case, Kevin Kamenetz was a Democrat.”

Baltimore County residents may also email their comments at countycouncil@baltimorecountymd.gov. Rhe deadline to send email is end of business May 21.

