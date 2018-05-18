BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police are on the scene of a reported shooting at a high school outside of Atlanta.

Authorities say the shooting happened at Mt. Zion High School in Jonesboro, Georgia, on Friday night.

No other details have been released, including how many people were shot, the extent of injuries or suspect information.

Jonesboro is less than 20 miles south of Atlanta.

The shooting comes less than 24 hours after a 17-year-old student opened fire at a high school in Santa Fe, Texas, killing at least 10 people and wounding 10 others.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook