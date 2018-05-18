WJZ WEATHER: Flood Watch For Parts Of Maryland | WJZ Radar | Download The WJZ Weather App
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Singer, songwriter Ne-Yo will perform the National Anthem Saturday to kick off the Preakness Stakes.

According to our media partner The Baltimore Sun, the three-time Grammy winner is set to perform at 5:25 p.m.

Ne-Yo won’t be the only performer, as Post Malone, 21 Savage, Odesza, Frank Walker and DJ Vice are expected to hit the stage as a part of the Budweiser Infieldest.

Other celebrities are also expected to be in attendance including actress Annalynne McCord, NFL players Justin Tucker, Marlon Humphrey and Vernon Davis, and fashion models Chanel Iman and Charlotte McKinney.

