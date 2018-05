BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Slippery roads could possibly be to blame for an overturned tractor trailer on I-95 southbound at O’Donnell St. Friday morning.

Authorities say the crash happened at 10:30 a.m.

Baltimore Fire Department crews responded to the scene, along with MDTA Police.

There’s no word on any injuries.

