BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A special treat for Retriever Nation has come in the form of a limited-edition bobblehead to commemorate University of Maryland Baltimore County’s historic NCAA tournament run.

The National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum unveiled the bobblehead commemorating the UMBC’s upset over top-seeded Virginia during March Madness. The historic event marked the first time a No. 16 seed defeated a No. 1 seed in the Men’s Basketball NCAA Tournament.

The bobblehead features UMBC’s mascot, True Grit, standing on a stack of newspapers with the front-page exclaiming “UMBC Does the Unthinkable! #16 Topples #1 Seed for 1st Time in Men’s Tourney”. True Grit is holding a sign that says, “U Must B Cinderella”.

The bobbleheads are available for pre-order in the Hall of Fame and Museum’s Online Store and cost $35 plus a flat rate shipping charge of $8 per order. Each bobblehead will be individually numbered and come in a collector’s box.

The bobbleheads are scheduled to arrive in August and will be available from the UMBC Bookstore once they arrive.

“The Retrievers’ performance shows that with hard work and determination, anything is possible,” said Phil Sklar, Co-Founder and CEO of the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum. “This bobblehead is the perfect way to commemorate UMBC’s historic accomplishment for the school’s fans, alumni and staff as well as college basketball and sports fans who jumped on the Retriever bandwagon and will forever remember the ultimate Cinderella!”

