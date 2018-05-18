(CNN) — At least ten people and as many as 10 have died as a result of a shooting Friday morning at Santa Fe High School in the southeastern Texas city of Santa Fe. It’s the 22nd school shooting in the US in 2018.

As of 12:30 p.m. ET, this is what we know:

CASUALTIES

At least ten people and as many as ten have died, according to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.

Most of the dead are students, the sheriff said.

Three people are receiving treatment at University of Texas Medical Branch in nearby Galveston, Texas.

One student and two adults are receiving treatment, according to hospital officials.

One adult male is currently in the operating room.

Details on the conditions of the patients was not immediately available.

At least one police officer was injured, Gonzalez said.

There could be additional injured that law enforcement has not found yet, Gonzalez said.

THE SUSPECT

A male suspect, believed to be a student in his teens, has been arrested according to the Sheriff.

A second person, also believed to be a student, has been detained as well, Gonzalez said.

WHAT HAPPENED

Sheriff’s officials received reports of an active shooting at the school just before 8 a.m.

An armed person walked into an art class at the school and began firing what looked like a shotgun, a witness told CNN affiliate KTRK.

Witnesses described students running from the school as they heard gunshots; they also described hearing an alarm at the school, though the sequence of events wasn’t immediately clear.

The bomb unit is searching for explosives in the school but Gonzalez would not confirm if any have been found.

The entire school district is on lockdown, district officials said.

REACTION

President Trump addressed the shooting at an unrelated White House event, saying: “This has been going on too long in our country.”

Trump: “We grieve for the terrible loss of life and send our support and love to everyone affected by this absolutely horrific attack to the students, families, teachers and personnel at Santa Fe high.”

Republican Rep. Randy Weber, who represents the district where the shooting took place, just tweeted that his office was monitoring the situation. Also tweeting: “offering assistance and support. Praying for Santa Fe.”

BACKGROUND

Santa Fe High School is slated to hold their Class of 2018 graduation ceremony tomorrow at the High School auditorium, according to the Santa Fe Independent School District Website.

The high school has about 1,400 students, according to GreatSchools.org.

Santa Fe is a city of about 13,000 people roughly 20 miles northwest of Galveston and 30 miles southeast of Houston.

Today’s shooting is being added to CNN’s list of confirmed school shootings for 2018. That brings the number of U.S. school shootings this year to 22.

More info about the parameters and the methodology may be found on the CNN Library’s website.

