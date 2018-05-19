BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore has made the list of the fittest cities in America, based on a new study from the American College of Sports Medicine.

Charm City came in at No. 78 out of 100, and health advocates say this is an encouraging and positive trend.

While Baltimore didn’t win the title for the fittest city in America, it is being recognized for promoting healthy behavior.

“You will see in neighborhoods and communities, parks, urban gardens, more dog parks and a lot of that is being driven by the citizenry,” LifeBridge Medical Director Miriam Alexander said.

The American College of Sports Medicine graded cities based on 33 different indicators — from low levels of obesity, number of farmers markets, proximity to parks and use of public transportation.

But at No. 78, Baltimore still has a way to go.

“I think much of the fitness in our city is restricted on price, so I think I would love to see more community classes and free classes around the city, more programming around schools and more commitment to helping kids have access,” Yogaworks Regional Manager Allison Koryski said.

Offering healthy food options in all neighborhoods and providing affordable exercise centers will drive up Baltimore’s fitness status.

“The way we would push for it is to elect legislators who will set their priorities where we think we will get a healthier environment,” Alexander said.

“I think if you increase health and wellness, I think crime will go down and I think it will establish us as a destination,” Koryski said.

It’s a citywide investment to boost Baltimore’s health and overall success.

Arlington, Virginia came in at No. 1, followed by Minneapolis, Minnesota and Washington, D.C.

For a list of free fitness classes in your area this summer, click here.

