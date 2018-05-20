BALTIMORE (WJZ)– Baltimore County Fire and EMS crews were called to the Westside Men’s Shelter on Redwood Circle in Catonsville at around 8:10 a.m. this morning for a report of a medical emergency.

When crews arrived they were able to confirm the presence of abnormally high levels of a potentially hazardous gas causing them to immediately evacuate 67 people from the facility.

Unfortunately an elderly man was found decease inside of the building although it is unclear at this point if his death is related to the hazardous gases. Additionally one person who was evacuated from the facility was taken to an area hospital as a precaution.

Baltimore County Property Management and BGE crews are on the scene assisting in the efforts to find source of the gas.

Arrangements are being made to relocated the remaining people who were staying at the facility.

