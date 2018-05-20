BALTIMORE (WJZ)– A new equestrian center opened in Cockeysville to help veterans who are struggling to readjust after military service and is also dedicated to the late Baltimore County Executive Kevin Kamenetz.

Jill Kamenetz is the rock for her family, but days after her husband’s death, reality is still hard to fathom.

“It’s like walking around in a haze right now, like it’s not exactly real,” Kevin’s widow, Jill said. “We’re just brokenhearted right now and we’ll take it by day day.”

The new equestrian center designed to help struggling veterans is also named after the late Baltimore County executive.

The 60-year-old died suddenly on may 10. He was a long time leader of Baltimore, who’s number one priority was putting others first.

“He was really dedicated to serving,” Jill added. “He really truly cared about every person.”

That mission continues through the 9600-square-foot arena located at the Baltimore County Center for Maryland Agriculture and Farm Park, which allows veterans to interact with the horses one-on-one, learning to bond and build trust.

“We are able to not only take care of your veterans in need, countywide, statewide but actually nationally,” said Bob Nevins of the Saratoga Warhorse Program.

Kevin’s son Carson says his father would feel right at home.

“He loved horses, never was a big rider, but you know–loved military, loved veterans and always wanted to support them,” Carson said.

“Enjoy every minute of every day, because you just don’t know what could happen,” Jill said.

The thoroughbred horses will rotate at the farm, which will be provided by Sagamore Racing, which is owned by Under Armour founder Kevin Plank.

