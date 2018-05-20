BALTIMORE (WJZ)– Authorities say a driver who failed to stop at a stop sign in Glen Burnie Friday afternoon has died possibly from injuries sustained during a car accident.

Anne Arundel County police say 85-year-old John Payne Jackson has died after he allegedly failed to stop at a stop sign and collided with a box truck at the intersection of Baltimore Annapolis Blvd and Kuethe Road.

Investigators responded to the scene at 3:31 p.m. where they say they found Jackson, the driver of a 2004 Jeep Grand Cherokee, alert and conscious. He was transported to Shock Trauma as a precaution and died later that evening.

Detectives say, based on witnesses’ accounts, “a medical event may have contributed to the crash.”

Officers say it does not appear speed, drugs or alcohol contributed to the crash.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook