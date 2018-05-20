By Meg McNamara
Filed Under:Local TV, Meg McNamara Weather Blog

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– After a gray and rainy stretch, Baltimore finally saw some blue skies for the second half of the weekend!

And while a few isolated storms popped up across the state, most of Maryland stayed dry.

Temps surged into the upper 80s with Baltimore hitting a very warm 87 degrees.

Monday will mean mostly sunny skies and highs in the upper 70s.

The rain returns on Tuesday with showers likely in the late afternoon and evening.

Wednesday will bring a 40 percent chance for rain but our Thursday and Friday look clear and quiet.

As for our Memorial Day Weekend, so far Saturday looks mostly sunny with a small chance for showers.

Sunday and Memorial Day have better chances for storms but a lot could change before the holiday weekend is here.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch