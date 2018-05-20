BALTIMORE (WJZ)– After a gray and rainy stretch, Baltimore finally saw some blue skies for the second half of the weekend!

And while a few isolated storms popped up across the state, most of Maryland stayed dry.

Temps surged into the upper 80s with Baltimore hitting a very warm 87 degrees.

Monday will mean mostly sunny skies and highs in the upper 70s.

The rain returns on Tuesday with showers likely in the late afternoon and evening.

Wednesday will bring a 40 percent chance for rain but our Thursday and Friday look clear and quiet.

As for our Memorial Day Weekend, so far Saturday looks mostly sunny with a small chance for showers.

Sunday and Memorial Day have better chances for storms but a lot could change before the holiday weekend is here.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook