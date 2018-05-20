BALTIMORE (WJZ)– Authorities say a woman was shot while walking the streets of Northwest Baltimore Sunday night.

Baltimore officers say around 9:11 p.m., they responded to the 2800 block of Garrison Blvd. where they found the victim suffering from a gunshot wound to the arm.

City police say the 36-year-old woman told them she was shot while walking in the 3500 of Carlisle Avenue.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Baltimore Police Department Citywide Shooting detectives, at 410-396-2221.

Those who wish to remain anonymous can call the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line, at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

You can also submit a tip by downloading the Baltimore Police Department’s mobile APP on your smartphone.

