BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police report a 30-year-old man was shot in the back Sunday night.

Police say they responded to the 1800 block of Wolfe Street for a report of a shooting around 10:45 p.m.

Once there, they found the man with a gunshot wound in his back. The victim was then transported to the hospital for treatment.

The identity of the victim has not yet been released.

Authorities ask anyone with information to contact them at 410-396-2221 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup.

