BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A Baltimore priest has been suspended after someone came forward and said he abused them in the 1970s.

77-year-old Father Luigi Esposito is the pastor at Our Lady of Pompei Church in Baltimore, and was serving as associate pastor at Our Lady of Pompei at the time of the alleged abuse.

The alleged victim told authorities that the abuse began in the 1970s, when the victim was 14.

Esposito denied all the allegations against him, but the Archdiocese of Baltimore suspended Father Esposito from ministry and “removed his faculties to function as a priest,” pending the outcome of an investigation.

Esposito was ordained as a priest in 1964, and became part of the Archdiocese of Baltimore in 2000.

He was also a teacher, coach, and athletic director of Our Lady of Pompei High School from 1964-1987.

The Archdiocese of Baltimore is asking anyone who knows of any child sexual abuse to to report to authorities. If you have any other information about Esposito, you are asked to call the Archdiocese Office of Child and Youth Protection at 410-547-5599.

