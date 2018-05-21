BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Sun. Finally. How nice was that yesterday? And we have one more nice day coming our way this day. Tonight through tomorrow we will have rain as the forecast headline. But then, a good run of fine weather to get us up to, and then into, the Memorial Day holiday weekend.

It is a simple matter of high pressure running “the show” today, then a cold front moving across the area tonight through Wednesday morning, then another nice dome of high pressure sliding in behind that front. Point here is this…the forecast is on solid ground with a very straightforward dynamic quite unlike the very complicated issues of last week.

The old adage is “it all equals out in the end. “It”, in this case, being good days verses bad weather days. If that is true then after April, and then the last 8 days, we should see a lot of the remainder of this season on the nice side of the ledger. “Should see.”

MB!

