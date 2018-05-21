BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Macy’s is hiring cosmetic advisors for their Baltimore area stores.

Macy’s is looking for both full-time and part-time beauty advisors who can help enhance shoppers’ experiences in the store. It’s a part of more than 1,000 jobs open nationwide.

Interested candidates should apply online at macysjobs.com and then can meet hiring managers from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday, May 22 at the Macy’s in Columbia and the Macy’s in Annapolis.

