LAUREL, Md. (WJZ) — A Laurel police officer responded to a call about a snake in someone’s living room over the weekend.

According to the Laurel Police Department, Officer Eagle took the baby Maryland brown snake and released it in Riverfront Park, but not before taking some pictures with it in the cruiser.

Police remind residents, “because of recent storms, keep an eye out for small creatures looking for a dry place to hide from the rain.”

