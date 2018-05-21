Filed Under:Baltimore City, Homicide, North Baltimore, Quantico Ave, Shooting

BALTIMORE, MD– Police are looking to identify three individuals in connection to a shooting that took place in the 2600 block of Quantico Avenue May 3, 2018.

Units responded to the scene around 1:51 p.m. and found 26 year-old Kynard Butler suffering from gunshot wounds. Police say Butler later died shortly after arriving to Sinai Hospital.

Anyone with information is asked to contact homicide detectives at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup.

