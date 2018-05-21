ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — The U.S. Navy Blue Angels will have a Practice and Air Show Tuesday and Wednesday in Annapolis — so motorists and residents should expect some traffic delays and route closures.

According to Anne Arundel County Police, the show will effect traffic on the following roads:

Taylor Avenue

Rowe Boulevard

Route 450 (northbound and southbound in the area of the Naval Academy Bridge)

Route 648

Greenbury Point Road

St. Margarets Road

Communities in these areas should be aware that some streets will be closed during the event, including the U.S. Naval Academy Bridge. Delays should be expected between the hours of 9 a.m. and 5 p.m.

