BALTIMORE (WJZ)– A great dry and finally sunny start to the week, but more changes are on the way.

A warm front will move across the region by tomorrow, and with it increased humidity and showers.

Some thundershowers are also possible. This shower activity should clear out before noon on Wednesday, and drier more pleasant conditions will follow for the rest of the week. It will also be warm for may as we reach into the 80-85 degrees range once again.

Even warmer and then more humid air will return for the weekend with ,you guessed it, more showers!

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook