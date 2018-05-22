BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Prosecutors say body camera footage captured the moments leading up to a Baltimore County Police officer’s death, but the video will not be released.

Ofc. Amy Caprio was killed Monday while investigating a suspicious vehicle in Perry Hall.

Baltimore County Police Chief Terrence Sheridan said the 29-year-old died from major head trauma to the head and torso. Her death was ruled a homicide by the medical examiner.

Sixteen-year-old Dawnta Anthony Harris was arrested and charged as an adult in Caprio’s death. WJZ has learned that the three other suspects at-large were taken into custody Tuesday morning.

Prosecutors told a judge that video shows the nearly four-year veteran pulling over a black Jeep that Harris was driving before drawing her weapon and telling him to get out.

The video allegedly recorded Harris opening the door and sticking his head out the window before ducking back down and punching the gas.

Baltimore County State’s Attorney Scott Shellenberger said the video will not be released.

“He did an act which impacts a family, a spouse, brothers and sisters in law enforcement – the institution,” Chief Sheridan said. “That young man has done an act in which he should be treated as an adult.”

Records show Harris was arrested four times before for car thefts.

