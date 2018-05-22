ANNE ARUNDEL CO., Md. (WJZ) — A 19-year-old has been arrested after authorities say he started a series of fires in Anne Arundel County.

Nicholas Edward Bukoski has been charged with first-degree arson, second-degree arson, and several counts of attempted second-degree arson.

The Anne Arundel County Fire Department reports Bukoski is responsible for starting a series of fires near Crofton and Gambrills beginning in spring 2017.

Police had previously released surveillance video of the suspect wanted in connection with these arson cases, and Bukoski was identified as the person who set the fires.

According to police, these arsons included Bukoski setting fire to a shed, several attempts of setting items on fire at a construction site, including a nursing home that was under construction, and setting fire to a vacant home.

No one was injured as a result of these fires.

