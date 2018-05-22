PERRY HALL, Md. (WJZ) — Streets reopened and neighbors resurfaced Tuesday — one day after a Perry Hall neighborhood was essentially on lockdown as police searched for suspects involved in the murder of a Baltimore County officer.

Hundreds found themselves in the middle of a manhunt after Officer Amy Caprio was killed along Linwen Way.

“I couldn’t sleep last night, it unnerved me so bad,” said Andy Vogel. “I was just getting up when I heard the pop and I thought, ‘Damn, that sounds like a gun.'”

RELATED: Teen Charged, 3 More In Custody In Death Of Baltimore County Officer Amy Caprio



Authorities quickly swarmed the area with officers weaving in between homes, desperately searching for the suspects.

“My wife was petrified, she screamed, ‘Come on in the house! Come on in the house!'” Vogel said.

The incident forced several schools to keep children, like 10-year-old Abigail Cook, locked inside for hours.

“My friend, he looked it up, what happened, and he said there was a gun shooting, then I started getting freaked out, what’s going to happen?” she said.

Many were left fearing the worse.

“It was complete chaos,” one woman said.

With the suspects now in custody, anxiety has faded, but the pain is still fresh.

RELATED: Records: Teen Suspect Said He ‘Drove At’ Maryland Officer Amy Caprio

Bruno Baran was one of many strangers who dropped off flowers at a makeshift memorial for Caprio.

“Crazy, it’s total insanity,” Baran said.

Many said they know the chaos they lived through is irrelevant to the heartache Caprio’s family.

“Any time you lose a life like that, it’s just totally unfair,” Baran said.

Many continued to drop off flowers and pay their respects Tuesday night.

There was an increased police presence in the area Tuesday, specifically at schools, which started on time.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook