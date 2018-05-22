BALTIMORE (WJZ) — He may be one of the most celebrated Baltimoreans you’ve never heard of: Sam Barsky has become internationally famous for knitting sweaters featuring landmarks and then posing in front of them.

One hundred twenty sweaters hang at Hampden’s Lovely Yarns.

“I saw a cloudy sky one day and I thought, that would be a neat idea, a cloudy sky sweater,” Barsky said.

Since that time 20 years ago, Barsky has knit sweaters and taken pictures of himself in front of the images he knits.

“After a while, I realized I had 10 to 15 pictures like that and this was a form of art of its own,” Barsky said.

In Israel, Barsky was featured in a documentary.

With over one million hits on social media, he’s a knitting sensation.

“I had people coming up to me in Vegas all the time,” Barsky said.

[Reporter: Saying what?]

“Are you the one who makes all the sweaters?” he replied.

He teaches workshops in person and online and is regularly featured in knitting magazines and journals.

Each sweater takes a month to create and they travel with Barsky to knitting conventions and workshops.

Barsky is working on Colorado landmarks as he plans to visit in August to hold a knitting workshop. He doesn’t sell his sweaters, but now that he’s internationally famous, he’s getting lots of requests.

