BALTIMORE (WJZ)– This isn’t a joke. Comedian Dave Chappelle is coming to Charm City next month to perform two shows.

The Modell Performing Arts Center at The Lyric announced Tuesday that the star of Comedy Central’s “Chappelle’s Show,” will perform June 8-9 in Baltimore.

In 2005, Chappelle walked away from his sketch comedy show on Comedy Central. During the 8 years that followed, he performed pop-up stand-up dates, made occasional television appearances, and toured throughout the United States, United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Canada and Australia.

In March 2017, Chappelle returned to television via Netflix with two stand-up specials.

Tickets are set to go on sale Friday, May 25 and range from $69.50 – $89.50.

No cellphones, cameras or recording devices will be allowed at the show, according to The Modell Lyric. Upon arrival, all phones and smart watches will be secured in pouches that will be unlocked at the end of the show. Guests maintain possession of their phones throughout the night, and if needed, may access their phones at designated unlocking stations in the lobby. Anyone caught with a cellphone in the venue will be immediately ejected.

