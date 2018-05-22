ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Gov. Larry Hogan and Lt. Gov. Boyd Rutherford have raised more than $1.2 million in a little over a month.

That’s according to a memo Tuesday from Tom Kelso, who heads Hogan’s campaign finance committee.

The money was raised between April 10 and May 15. That’s after the state’s legislative session, when the governor and legislators can’t raise money.

Kelso says the governor’s re-election campaign has more than $9 million in cash on hand. Kelso says $19.3 million has been raised in the last four years.

That’s a big difference from Hogan’s 2014 campaign, when he became the state’s first candidate to win the governorship with public campaign financing.

Hogan is running unopposed in the June 26 primary. He will face the winner of a crowded Democratic primary.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

(© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)