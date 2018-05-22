BALTIMORE (WJZ)– A national survey conducted by Johns Hopkins University found that gun owners and non-gun owners largely agree on gun control policies.

The Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health says the survey measured support of 24 different gun policies and gun owner and non-gun owners agreed on 63 percent of the policies.

The survey also shows for 23 of the 24 gun policies, the majority of respondents supported gun regulation, which includes background checks and restricting a person subject to a domestic violence restraining order from having a gun duration the order.

The survey was conducted in January 2017 and is the third National Survey of Gun Policy conducted by the Johns Hopkins Center for Gun Policy and Research. Researchers used the National Opinion Research Center’s AmeriSpeaks online panel designed to be representative of the U.S. population. The study sample included 2,124 adults (602 gun owners, 1,522 non-gun owners) ages 18 years and older.

