BALTIMORE (WJZ)– Local neighbors in a Maryland community did all the could to save the life of a slain Baltimore County police officer.

It happened right in front of Tony Kurek’s house. His neighbor called 911 to report a possible burglary across the street. Four men, reportedly, were walking in the backyard.

Police say officer Amy Caprio responded to a report of a suspicious black Jeep and burglary and followed the vehicle into Linwen Way in Perry Hall and got out of her car and asked the driver to step out. The suspect, 16-year-old Danta Harris, opened the door then closed it and proceeded to drive over Caprio.

As the incident was going down, Tony’s son, Logan Kurek, a Kingsville volunteer firefighter, trained in emergency medicine, was alongside a house watching what was happening.

The Jeep had barely sped off when he was helping officer Caprio.

“He want right to her vest, because he knows the protocol on radio, and radioed in: ‘Officer down, officer down!’ three times through the thing,” Tony said.

Logan went to work trying to save her. As a firefighter, he’s used to seeing people this way. Tony is not.

“I don’t even like to say this. I looked into eyes that didn’t respond back to me,” Tony added. “Her eyes were wide open, we were going, ‘Ma’am, ma’am! C’mon! Stay with us, stay with us, stay with us!’ and her eyes, it was just a blank stare. It was surreal.”

Tony didn’t sleep Monday night, but he knows in his heart; all that could be done was done.

“Within 3 minutes they got her out of here because they saw the severity of the situation,” he recalled. “I have visions of her in my sight. She was laying there and there was nothing we could do to help.

Tony said police found a shell casing from the officer’s gun lying next to her body. Her gun was nearby, and her hand was still pointing upward when they arrived to help.

“My dad was a Baltimore City policeman. My brother a state trooper and I know that every day, they put their lives on the line for all of us, so this is the least I can do as I head on my way to work,” said Donna Stetka who called police the day before about the suspicious vehicle and delivered flowers Tuesday morning.

Funeral arrangements were also announced Tuesday during a press conference.

