MORNINGSIDE, Md. (WJZ) — A teacher has been charged with sexually abusing a 14-year-old girl at a charter school in Morningside, Maryland.

Prince George’s County Police say 31-year-old Simeon Smith is a teacher at Imagine Foundations at Morningside Public Charter School.

A preliminary investigation shows that Smith inappropriately touched and sexually assaulted the student several times between February and April on school grounds. Smith has admitted to sexually abusing the victim.

Smith has been charged with sexual abuse of a minor, third-degree sex offense and related charges.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call the Prince George’s County Police Department’s Child and Vulnerable Adult Unit at (301) 772-4930. Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477), or go online at http://www.pgcrimesolvers.com, or use the “P3 Tips” mobile app (search “P3 Tips” in the Apple Store or Google Play to download the app onto your mobile device.)

